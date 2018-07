A post shared by HoM Charleston (@homcharleston) on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:02am PDT



Celebrate seven years of burgers, brews, and ping-pong this Sun. July 29 at HoM. The boutique burger joint serves specially priced food and drink items all day — there's no cover, so bring your party people.



Specials include $7 burgers, sandwiches, and mimosa carafes; $2.50 Tecate; $3 Miller Lite and Coors Light; and $5 shots of Espolon Silver, Jameson, Fireball, and Rumple Minze.