Eat

Monday, July 23, 2018

Limited number of Margarita Fest tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Still a chance to tequila

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge ASHLEY ROSE STANOL FILE
  • Ashley Rose Stanol file
Here at City Paper, we pride ourselves on possessing some pretty prescient crystal balls, but even the alt-weekly wizards can't predict what Mother Nature has up her sleeve (apparently tidal waves of poop water).

While we had to reschedule our third annual Margarita Fest for Fri. August 3, the silver lining will be even sweeter than tequila on the rocks for some of you.

We've got a limited number of tickets that will go on sale at CityPaperTickets.com on Tues. July 24 at 10 a.m. (tomorrow!) Regular tickets will be available ($45) as well as early admission tickets ($55) that will get you in the gates at 6 p.m. and a few other extras.

Just a refresher for all those of you on the fence: general admission tickets include 15 margarita samples, entertainment, a selection of tasty food and beer, and full size margs available for purchase if you have a favorite. See you there!

Event Details 2018 Charleston Margarita Festival
@ Brittlebank Park
0 Lockwood Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
Price: $55/early admission ticket, $39/general
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events and Foodie Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  •  2018 Charleston Margarita Festival @ Brittlebank Park

    • Fri., Aug. 3, 7 p.m. $55/early admission ticket, $39/general
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS