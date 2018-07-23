Monday, July 23, 2018
Limited number of Margarita Fest tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Still a chance to tequila
by Mary Scott Hardaway
Here at City Paper
, we pride ourselves on possessing some pretty prescient crystal balls, but even the alt-weekly wizards can't predict what Mother Nature has up her sleeve (apparently tidal waves of poop water).
While we had to reschedule our third annual Margarita Fest for Fri. August 3, the silver lining will be even sweeter than tequila on the rocks for some of you.
We've got a limited number of tickets that will go on sale at CityPaperTickets.com
on Tues. July 24 at 10 a.m. (tomorrow!) Regular tickets will be available ($45) as well as early admission tickets ($55) that will get you in the gates at 6 p.m. and a few other extras.
Just a refresher for all those of you on the fence: general admission tickets include 15 margarita samples, entertainment, a selection of tasty food and beer, and full size margs available for purchase if you have a favorite. See you there!
