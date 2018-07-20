Zero Restaurant + Bar rolls out new happy hour menu, makes burger permanent fixture

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

The Royale with Cheese

Due to high demand (I mean, just check that thing out ^) Zero Restaurant + Bar has decided to make Chef Vinson Petrillo's juicy Royale with Cheese a permanent menu fixture.





Served in foil featuring two patties in between mushrooms and onions with a "Kraft single fondue" and shaved truffles, the burger was the cover star of our 2017 Burger Week issue, and will now be making its appearance every evening in limited quantity for $18 at Zero.



In addition to the burger, the upscale George Street bar will be rolling out a new wine and cheese happy hour menu. From 5 to 6 p.m., you can order a combo cheese board and two glasses of wine for only $25. That's a steal, y'all.