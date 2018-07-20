Eat

Friday, July 20, 2018

Zero Restaurant + Bar rolls out new happy hour menu, makes burger permanent fixture

Extra Kraft fondue, please

Posted by Christina Burnley on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge The Royale with Cheese - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • The Royale with Cheese

Due to high demand (I mean, just check that thing out ^) Zero Restaurant + Bar has decided to make Chef Vinson Petrillo's juicy Royale with Cheese a permanent menu fixture. 

Served in foil featuring two patties in between mushrooms and onions with a "Kraft single fondue" and shaved truffles, the burger was the cover star of our 2017 Burger Week issue, and will now be making its appearance every evening in limited quantity for $18 at Zero.

In addition to the burger, the upscale George Street bar will be rolling out a new wine and cheese happy hour menu. From 5 to 6 p.m., you can order a combo cheese board and two glasses of wine for only $25. That's a steal, y'all. 


Location Details Zero Restaurant + Bar
Zero Restaurant + Bar
0 George St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 817-7900
Dinner (Tues.-Sat.)
Cafés and American
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS