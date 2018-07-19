Whole Foods West Ashley announces opening date will be August 29

Whole Foods Market says
that the new West Ashley location at 1125 Savannah Hwy. will open its doors Wed. Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. sharp.
The 40,000 square foot store will include a coffee, beer, and wine venue with six local beers on tap and a menu of snacks and burgers; a Mediterranean food station (think chicken shawarma, lamb kofta, and falafel); a juice bar with made-to-order smoothies; products from 60+ local suppliers including Charleston Mix, the New Primal, and Charleston Coffee Roasters; full-service meat and seafood; ready to cook options; requisite wine, beer (local, ofc), and cheese selections; and self-serve pizza.
Store team leader Debbie Pelkie said in a press release, "We're excited to join West Ashley's vibrant community ... The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to meet a friend for a drink, enjoy a quick, healthy lunch from the hot bar or stock up on locally grown seasonal produce, the store will be a new gathering place for the community."
The new store will be hiring approximately 140 team members; to apply visit wholefoodsmarket.com/careers
