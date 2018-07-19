The owner of Gilroy's is reopening the Upper Deck space as King Street Bait and Tackle

Upper Deck Tavern's owner on fostering artists, a changing city, and creating a "safe nest" of a bar

"When you come to the Upper Deck people are looking into you instead of only at you"

It's been four days since we broke the news that, due to a lost lease, Upper Deck is shuttering at the end of the month. In that time the floodgates of grief have flung open and years of patrons have taken to the internet to mourn and pay their respects. There have been a lot of "NOOOOOO!" posts as well as more than one "Why did you have to report this?"

By Kinsey Gidick

