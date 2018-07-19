Eat

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Due to weather, Charleston Margarita Festival 2018 has been rescheduled for August 3

Tickets good for new date, refunds if you can't make it

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Cheers to a dry, sunny Marg Fest on August 3 - CITY PAPER FILE PHOTO
  • City Paper file photo
  • Cheers to a dry, sunny Marg Fest on August 3
With severe weather in the forecast ahead of Friday's scheduled Charleston Margarita Festival, the City Paper events crew has made the tough call to postpone the event and reschedule on Fri. Aug. 3.

Tickets already purchased will be good for the new date, you will not need new tickets. Refunds are available if you're not able to make it on the new date, ticketholders will get an email with instructions.

All other details will remain the same, standard admission to the event is 7-10 p.m.

Once any refunds are processed for the sold out event, additional tickets may become available. Stay tuned for details on how you can score those.

A margarita is great when you're lounging by the water. It's not so great when you're swimming underwater. Here's to hoping for a warm, sunny evening on the Ashley River at the third annual Charleston Margarita Festival on August 3.

