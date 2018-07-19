Due to weather, Charleston Margarita Festival 2018 has been rescheduled for August 3

click to enlarge City Paper file photo

Cheers to a dry, sunny Marg Fest on August 3

With severe weather in the forecast ahead of Friday's scheduled Charleston Margarita Festival, theevents crew has made the tough call to postpone the event and reschedule on Fri. Aug. 3.Tickets already purchased will be good for the new date, you will not need new tickets. Refunds are available if you're not able to make it on the new date, ticketholders will get an email with instructions.All other details will remain the same, standard admission to the event is 7-10 p.m.Once any refunds are processed for the sold out event, additional tickets may become available. Stay tuned for details on how you can score those.A margarita is great when you're lounging by the water. It's not so great when you're swimming underwater. Here's to hoping for a warm, sunny evening on the Ashley River at the third annual Charleston Margarita Festival on August 3.