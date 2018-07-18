The Cedar Room throws a Not-So-Basic Brunch Sunday July 29

click to enlarge Flickr user Anthony Jauneaud

If you daydream about mimosas and eggs benny and your week revolves around your Sunday brunch reservation, then head over to The Cedar Room on Sun. July 29 for an epic brunch bash.



From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food and drinks are all inclusive from Mercantile and Mash. The brunch menu includes avocado hash, quiche, sweets, and much more. Wash it down with all-you-can-drink mimosas, champagne, and cocktails. Owl’s Brew will be pouring drinks of their tea mixers with fun flavors like chai tea with pineapple and white tea with watermelon.

In addition to the brunch festivities, Candlefish is giving everyone a complimentary custom candle and Colur Studios is setting up a beauty bar. Guests can browse the paintings of local artist Blakely Little or take photos in front of the innovative floral installation by Petaloso. Miami-based DJ/Singer Cat Shell will be spinning tunes all day long so guests can hit the dance floor and work off all those cocktails. Tickets are $65 online or $75 at the door.