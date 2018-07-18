Eat

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Charleston-based Verde is expanding its fast casual salad empire to Charlotte this month

From King St. to Queen City

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge Join the Salad-Bration at Verde on Thurs. Oct. 23 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Join the Salad-Bration at Verde on Thurs. Oct. 23
Last summer we wrote about hospitality vets Jennifer and Sam Ferrebee and their seven-year-old popular fast casual concept, Verde, a locally owned and operated chain that has since added a stall at Workshop to its resume.

Now, Verde's really spreading their leaves — they'll be opening their first out-of-state (and out-of-843) location in Charlotte this month.

The Queen City location, in the Ballantyne area of South Charlotte, is Verde's fifth in seven years, and will offer the signature Verde menu of salads, grain bowls, hearty wraps, and fresh-pressed juice. "We're excited to expand further into the Carolinas and be a go-to spot when people are craving a delicious and healthy meal — fast," said Jennifer Ferrebee in a press release.

The exact location is 15105 John J. Delaney Drive, near the development's main intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road — follow Verde on Instagram to keep track of the opening date.

All this talk of freshly chopped salads making your heart beet? Head to one of the four permanent Charleston area locations (or Workshop) to get your fix. Might we recommend the Mesa Verde for these sweltering summer days.
Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
616 Long Point Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
13 Magnolia Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6192
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
730 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 388-4394
Lunch & Dinner
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map
Location Details Verde
Verde
347 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 579-2884
Lunch & Dinner
Vegetarian + Organic and Soup & Salad
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS