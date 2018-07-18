Charleston-based Verde is expanding its fast casual salad empire to Charlotte this month

click to enlarge
Join the Salad-Bration at Verde on Thurs. Oct. 23
Last summer
we wrote about hospitality vets Jennifer and Sam Ferrebee and their seven-year-old popular fast casual concept, Verde, a locally owned and operated chain that has since added a stall at Workshop to its resume.
Now, Verde's really spreading their leaves — they'll be opening their first out-of-state (and out-of-843) location in Charlotte this month.
The Queen City location, in the Ballantyne area of South Charlotte, is Verde's fifth in seven years, and will offer the signature Verde menu of salads, grain bowls, hearty wraps, and fresh-pressed juice. "We're excited to expand further into the Carolinas and be a go-to spot when people are craving a delicious and healthy meal — fast," said Jennifer Ferrebee in a press release.
The exact location is 15105 John J. Delaney Drive, near the development's main intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road — follow Verde on Instagram
to keep track of the opening date.
All this talk of freshly chopped salads making your heart beet? Head to one of the four permanent Charleston area locations (or Workshop) to get your fix. Might we recommend the Mesa Verde for these sweltering summer days.