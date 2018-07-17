Spero, an understated local favorite for three years, is closing its doors

Spero owners RJ Moody and Rob Laudicina posted the news on social media Monday night that this Saturday would be their final service. "It's with heavy hearts and a clear conscience that we have come to this decision, and it wasn't easy. If y'all are around this week, swing through and say hey. We'd love to see you."
This Saturday July 21st will be our final service. It’s with heavy hearts and a clear conscience that we have come to this decision, and it wasn’t easy. If y’all are around this week, swing through and say hey. We’d love to see you. #effkenny #gamepausednotover #thankyousomuch #selfiegameonfleek #idontknowwhatfleekmeans #yallhiring?
Edmund's Oast co-owner Scott Shor says that when he heard the news he immediately felt a sense of melancholy. "It's hard news to swallow. It's sad. I would say that Spero was something very special that represents a certain type of genuineness or authenticity that we don’t see often."
It’s hard to put into words what @spero_chs has represented in the Charleston F&B world. Hope. Goodness. Realness... doesn’t really scratch the surface. To say that it’s important that you go eat there before their last service this Saturday is an understatement. These are genuine people doing genuine things and whether you’ve been a hundred times or never before, you are truly blowing it if you don’t visit this week. Get in there. Show some love and appreciation. While it’s surely just the closing of one chapter to open another for Rob, RJ and crew, it’s been a critical chapter that needs recognition and respect.
The owners told P&C that they were closing so they could tend to their personal lives, something Shor says can get lost in the daily battle of operating a restaurant. "It's a brutal life, whether it's closing a restaurant or major social issues that are often in the F&B world, it's tough financially, but it's also a tough lifestyle. These are guys with families," says Shor.
Is Charleston all talk about craving those genuine dining experiences, but not really showing up? Is the, as Shor describes, "never-ending stress of the finite labor pool" partly to blame? Is Charleston's ever-growing restaurant scene growing so fast the customers can't fill seats and the dishes can't get cleaned because the back of house is understaffed? Why do these special spaces close? Shor says he's not sure what the answer is. Maybe there is no answer. Maybe there's just breathing and hoping you'll get it right while maintaining your sanity.
"Spero was a bastion of something more hopeful," says Shor. "It was just two guys in there sort of just not giving a shit about pretense and making sure they give you something good and tell a couple of jokes. In lieu of a bigger urban environment, it's all we have to hold on to the real authenticity of life."
Visit Spero between now and Sat. July 21 for that bread flight with ham and mustard butter.