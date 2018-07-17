South Seas Oasis celebrates their one year anniversary with Mai Tais and a fire show

A post shared by South Seas Oasis (@south_seas_oasis) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT



The peninsula's very own sushi-meets-tiki bar, South Seas Oasis, is celebrating their first birthday this Sat. July 21.



From 8 p.m. on, head over to the alley behind the Children's Museum for an authentic Tiki celebration. Marvel at live fire and Hawaiian drum shows while listening to jams from a surf rock band. Raid your dad (or any dads) closet for the best Hawaiian shirt contest and you can win a prize.

For the birthday menu, there is going to be a Polynesian pig roast turned into pulled pork tacos with pickled pineapple, charred poblano, and guac. Try one of their birthday rolls with your choice of fish, pickled asian pear, green onion, Hawaiian dressing, avocado, and seaweed salad. Wash it all down with a handcrafted cocktail like Mermaid’s Milk or Between the Sheets.

In addition to the party, all glassware is 20 percent off and all tiki apparel is 30 percent off. If you bring your “octo-bob” glass to the party (or bring a pic) you will receive a special present because South Seas knows it’s better to give than to receive.