Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Community Perk, Belmond Charleston Place's new coffee shop, opens today

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 12:31 PM

Belmond Charleston Place is adding another addition to their assemblage of high-end shops and eats with a new coffee shop, Community Perk. The casual coffee shop sports a French-inspired feel, complete with savory treats like avocado toast, smoked salmon on bagels, and premium sandwiches served with truffle chips, plus some housemade pastries for dessert.

There will also be a diverse, fair trade coffee and espresso lineup with a vast range of blends to choose from, in addition to some delicious nitro cold brew on tap. If a trip to Paris isn’t in your near future, Community Perk will do just fine; the intricate tile work, yellow bistro chairs, and local artwork makes it feel like you’ve stumbled into a traditional Parisian patisserie. Stop by their brand spankin’ new space in the East Gallery of the Shops at Charleston Place any time between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a caffeine pick-me-up. 

205 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
