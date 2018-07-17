Community Perk, Belmond Charleston Place's new coffee shop, opens today

click to enlarge Provided

Belmond Charleston Place is adding another addition to their assemblage of high-end shops and eats with a new coffee shop, Community Perk. The casual coffee shop sports a French-inspired feel, complete with savory treats like avocado toast, smoked salmon on bagels, and premium sandwiches served with truffle chips, plus some housemade pastries for dessert.

click to enlarge Provided

There will also be a diverse, fair trade coffee and espresso lineup with a vast range of blends to choose from, in addition to some delicious nitro cold brew on tap. If a trip to Paris isn’t in your near future, Community Perk will do just fine; the intricate tile work, yellow bistro chairs, and local artwork makes it feel like you’ve stumbled into a traditional Parisian patisserie. Stop by their brand spankin’ new space in the East Gallery of the Shops at Charleston Place any time between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a caffeine pick-me-up.