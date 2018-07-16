What's Poppin': 17 ways to expand your palate this week

A post shared by Kwei Fei Sichuan Cuisine (@kweifei) on Jul 13, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

Monday

From beer to bubbles, French hot dogs to American wieners, we've got food and drink events happening all over Chucktown this week. Forgo the grilled chicken dish you've made for the past three Tuesdays and try Short Grain's meatball parm at their Edmund's Oast pop-up starting at 11 a.m. Throw out the boxed wine that's been sitting on your counter for god knows how long and instead grab a glass at a wine shop's weekly tasting. Read on for all the deets below:

Austin-based, Pranom Thai Pop-Up is traveling through Charleston and popping up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5 p.m. Chef Dream has received dozens of accolades for his Thai street food across the country, and now it’s time for the Lowcountry to taste his craft.

Tuesday

Try a weekly wine tasting at Wine & Company from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for $10. Best of all, there is a new lineup to sample every time. Taste five classics and find your new summer favorite.

Hang out with Charleston Girls Pint Out from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ghost Monkey Brewery for a Beer and Cupcake Pairing featuring Cupcake DownSouth.



Short Grain pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 11 a.m. — looks like this week they're serving up lamb meatball parm.

Wednesday

Ember Wood Fired Kitchen is partnering up with Two Blokes Brewing Co. for an optional brewery tour starting at 5:15 p.m. followed by a beer dinner at 6 p.m.

Thursday

New food truck Bearded Dogs stops by The Barrel for National Hot Dog Day starting at 5 p.m.Celebrate sommelier extraordinaire Femi Oyediran's birthday at Graft Wine Shop from 7 to 10 p.m. with live music and cheap bubbly.

Mixson Market will be hosting a Drink Pink wine tasting from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy the taste of wines from Breakthru Beverage alongside cheese and charcuterie from Mixson Market.

Friday

The third Thursday of each month, Smoke BBQ in Mt. Pleasant hosts an all-you-can-eat barbecue party starting at 5 p.m. They'll cook up a whole hog on the patio and you can dig in for just $15. There will be also be live music and giveaways from Stella Nova, Firefly Spirits, and Barelli Barber.Rusty Bull Brewing is celebrating National Hot Dog Day a day late from 7 to 10 p.m. with a "show off your dog" contest (bring your pets and show off their tricks for prizes), funk music from The Night Caps, and hot dogs and beer brats from Jonny Poppers food truck all night long.

Edmund's Oast Exchange continues their Champagne and Jazz Friday series starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz by local guitarist Ryan Flannery, and light snacks.



Fast & French will be popping up at The Brew Cellar from 5:30 to 9 p.m., serving up hot dog, veggie sandwiches, and chilled soups.

Chef David Schuttenberg continues his dinner residency at The Daily every Fri. and Sat. night from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday

Sunday