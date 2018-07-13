Eat

Friday, July 13, 2018

Scoop: Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Charleston on Sun. July 15

I scream, you scream

Posted by Christina Burnley on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 2:12 PM

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy you ice cream. With National Ice Cream Day right on Sunday, we’re serving up the scoop on where to satisfy your sweet tooth.


It’s no secret that Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a Charleston staple. This Ohio-based chain uses locally sourced ingredients that continues to make Jeni Britton Bauer a household name. The most recent addition is their totally delicious Peach Buttermilk ice cream made from real peaches grown on Pearson Farm in Georgia.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
499 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Open daily, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.


And if you're on East Bay Street, stop in for Belgian Gelato on Vendue Range. Cone and a stroll, anyone?

Location Details Belgian Gelato
6 Vendue Range
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 276-4702
Ice Cream + Frozen Yogurt

Since 1972, Ye Ole Fashioned has expanded into seven locations throughout the Lowcountry, and it’s no surprise as to why. Famous for BLTS and banana splits, this family favorite serves up 36 flavors of yum.

Park Circle Creamery is a neighborhood favorite that focuses on fresh. With handcrafted ice cream everyday, an "ice-creamologist" comes into the shop each morning to concoct their fresh flavors, which change daily. Try the lemon crunch.

Location Details Park Circle Creamery
1044 E Montague Ave
North Charleston, SC


Baker & The Farmer on Johns Island makes their ice cream from scratch. With a rotating menu of six flavors, this quaint shop prioritizes quality. You can also build your own ice cream sandwiches and brownie sundaes.

Location Details Baker & The Farmer
3338 Maybank Hwy.
Johns Island, SC


Luckhaus & Brubaker Sweets & Treats is known for their homemade ice cream and waffle cones. Each flavor takes a spin on a childhood classic, and are rotated out seasonally.

Location Details Luckhaus & Brubaker Sweets & Treats
1939 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 576-4388
Closed Mon.
Bakeries


Tucked beneath the Obstinate Daughter, BeardCat's Sweet Shop is the definition of a gem. This shop is the perfect way to cool off after a long day of sun tanning on the beach.

Location Details Beardcat's Sweet Shop
2063 Middle St.
Sullivan's Island, SC
(843) 416-5020
Ice Cream + Frozen Yogurt


Ice & Pan knows how to leave an impression. Rolled ice cream? Yes please! They are the only shop downtown that knows how to take a liquid freeze and turn it into a creamy masterpiece.

Location Details Ice & Pan
567 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 872-6723
Sun.-Thurs. noon-10pmFri. & Sat. noon-11pm

Wich Cream pops up at Nexton on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. with free ice cream. The ice cream sandwiches are made with local ingredients like Lowcountry Creamery cream, Hickory Bluff strawberries, and Blue Pearl Farms blueberries.
Location Details Nexton Community
106 Greeting House Road
Summerville, SC

Cynthia Wong's and Mary Oster's ice cream cart Life Raft Treats will be at Monarch Wine Merchants Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Is there anything better than ice cream...and wine? Follow them on Insta for their latest floatation plan.
Location Details Monarch Wine Merchants
Monarch Wine Merchants
1107 King St. Suite B
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.Sun. & Mon. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.


