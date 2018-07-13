Scoop: Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Charleston on Sun. July 15

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy you ice cream. With National Ice Cream Day right on Sunday, we’re serving up the scoop on where to satisfy your sweet tooth.

It’s no secret that Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a Charleston staple. This Ohio-based chain uses locally sourced ingredients that continues to make Jeni Britton Bauer a household name. The most recent addition is their totally delicious Peach Buttermilk ice cream made from real peaches grown on Pearson Farm in Georgia.

And if you're on East Bay Street, stop in for Belgian Gelato on Vendue Range. Cone and a stroll, anyone?



Since 1972,

has expanded into seven locations throughout the Lowcountry, and it’s no surprise as to why. Famous for BLTS and banana splits, this family favorite serves up 36 flavors of yum.





Park Circle Creamery is a neighborhood favorite that focuses on fresh. With handcrafted ice cream everyday, an "ice-creamologist" comes into the shop each morning to concoct their fresh flavors, which change daily. Try the lemon crunch.

Baker & The Farmer on Johns Island makes their ice cream from scratch. With a rotating menu of six flavors, this quaint shop prioritizes quality. You can also build your own ice cream sandwiches and brownie sundaes.

Luckhaus & Brubaker Sweets & Treats is known for their homemade ice cream and waffle cones. Each flavor takes a spin on a childhood classic, and are rotated out seasonally.

Tucked beneath the Obstinate Daughter, BeardCat's Sweet Shop is the definition of a gem. This shop is the perfect way to cool off after a long day of sun tanning on the beach.

Ice & Pan knows how to leave an impression. Rolled ice cream? Yes please! They are the only shop downtown that knows how to take a liquid freeze and turn it into a creamy masterpiece.