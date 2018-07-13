Postmates is now a thing in Charleston

Time to transfer those coins from savings to checking
Adam Manno
Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 12:29 PM
The food courier app Postmates, founded in 2011, is now available in the Charleston area.
In case you were sick of not getting the tireless references worked into scripts across the small screen, the delivery service app Postmates has now launched in Charleston.
Users can now enjoy typical food delivery offers from national chains (McDonald's, Chick-Fil-A, Dunkin' Donuts) and local hotspots (Rodney Scott's BBQ, Park Cafe, Butcher and Bee). The courier app also offers delivery from retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Staples, and even Publix.
Postmate's coverage area includes Charleston, North Charleston and Mt. Pleasant.
The app will compete locally with UberEats, which launched in Charleston back in November, as well as Grubhub ($2.99 max delivery fee) and Order on the Way, formerly Quick Foxes ($4.99 delivery fee).
Postmates offers a more diverse array of options, ranging from fast food to fresh organic produce to school supplies, but their $5.99 delivery fee is $1 higher than UberEats' (though Postmates delivery fees from certain partner merchants can be as low as $3.99).
Postmates was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. It operates in 365 cities nationwide and in Mexico, according to a company spokesperson.
Want to test out the new delivery service? Chipotle, a national Postmates partner, is offering free delivery in the Charleston area through Sun. July 15 with the promo code "CHIPOTLE100."