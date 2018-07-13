Bourbon N' Bubbles says it will bring liquor lockers and high-end hooch to upper King Street

click to enlarge Provided

Ever been out downtown, looked at the brown booze in your glass, and had the urge to sip some from your own secret stash? Ever thought 'hey, all the wine bars, cocktail clubs, and breweries on the peninsula just don't really DO it for me?' Ever wanted to play out, in real life, that scene from Anchorman — "unique, New York, unique, New York." Well, very specific person, you are in luck.

Roquefort cheese cakes topped with poached peaches in bourbon. "The menu will evolve and change with the seasons and liquors we’re carrying, but will always be focused on pairings with bold, sweet, savory treats to satisfy," says Jackson.



With plans for a "unique concepthard-to-find spirits from Buffalo Trace, Schramsberg, and Taittinger.In a press release this week, the vision for the new venue on upper King Street was described as "Americana Hybrid," which we can only assume means budget, with a modern, industrial layout including two interconnected curved black granite countertops that join together to form a circular bar with a floating shelf. And be on the lookout for midcentury design elements like brass fixtures, halo lighting, and dark velvet banquets."We've also gone to great lengths to curate a beverage program that appeals to connoisseurs and novices alike while attracting a demographic that's looking for a more refined, personalized experience where the bartenders can educate guests on what pleases their palate," said Director of Operations Zach Dennis in the release. Again, very specific person craving a 'refined' experience, you are in luck.Executive chef Steve Jackson says that while the menu is still being solidified, plans include caviar service and meats and cheese boards. At a recent sneak peek, Jackson says they paired Taittinger Champagne with brioche bites of salmon, crème fraiche, and caviar, and Buffalo Trace bourbon with mini crust-less savory