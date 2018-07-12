Starting today, Lidl is selling French escargots for a limited time

click to enlarge Provided

Goose Creek's very own international grocery store Lidl is now selling French escargots for $3.99 a tray.If you've been craving snails and can't afford a trip to Paris, you can definitely afford a trip to Goose Creek. According to a press release, Lidl’s ready-to-bake trays of 12 escargot are prepared Burgundy Style, also known as Escargots à la Bourguignonne. "The snails are seasoned with shallots, garlic, and parsley butter and the dish can be ready to eat in under 10 minutes."The sale of these snails, which Lidl claims is one tenth of the price customers pay when ordering and shipping the delicacy online, kicks off Lidl's three week long Discover Europe promotion. Throughout the promo, Lidl plans to debut more than 100 new European culinary specialties for bargain prices.Lidl is open Mon.-Sun. from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.