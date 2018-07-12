Mario's Peruvian Chicken is set to open this month in Mt. Pleasant, and it's all about authenticity

click to enlarge Mario Obregon

Location Details Mario's Peruvian Chicken 1909 N Hwy. 17 Suite A Mt. Pleasant, SC Map

click to enlarge Mario C. Obregon

click to enlarge Mario C. Obregon

This is what Mario's chicken will look like.

"It's not like grocery store chicken," stresses Mario C. Obregon, co-owner of soon-to-open Mario's Peruvian Chicken in Mt. Pleasant. "IIn addition to chickens available in whole, half, or quarter sizes, Obregon says the restaurant will have sauces made from peppers that you would't find in your local grocery. Obregon chose the peppers and perfected the sauces — "not like jalapeno," but like aji amarillo (yellow peppers) and aji rocoto (red peppers) — by visiting one of his friends in Peru that owns a company like Sysco. "HeObregon will also serve traditional Peruvian side dishes like yuca fries, white rice, and a twist on the classic green salad with vinaigrette served in Peru — coleslaw. "We're doing that to cater to the South," says Obregon.Besides the slaw, don't expect to feel like you're in any standard Lowcountry restaurant. "A lot of people think about Peru, that it's just Machu Pichu," laughs Obregon. "But Peru has three different regions — as you walk in [the restaurant] you'll see three different pictures with the Andes, the coast, and the Amazon rainforest."Obregon describes the concept as fast casual, catering to all the families in Mt. Pleasant who need something fast, nutritious, and delicious. If you don't want to grab and go, there will be 25 to 30 seats inside and four patio tables outside. Obregon says they'll do carry out, online orders, and potentially Uber Eats, so if you're craving that chicken, you'll get it ASAP.They'll also serve beloved Peruvian drinks like Inca Cola, the "golden cola" that tastes like "bubblegum or cream soda" as well as Chicha Morada, a drink made by boiling purple corn with sugar and lemon."It's good for your blood pressure," notes Obregon.They haven't even opened their doors yet, but Obregon is already thinking about the future.

"The gastronomy from Peru has seen a big boom in the last 10 years....I think in another five to 10 years Peruvian restaurants will be around like Italian, Mexican restaurants." Obregon says that a lot of people have been asking if he'll serve ceviche — a Peruvian staple. "For now, just chicken...We’ve talked about maybe doing full service restaurants in the future. We have a vision to do four to five more Mario's Peruvian Chicken restaurants if this goes well."