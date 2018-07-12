Duck Donuts announces West Ashley location to open this August

click to enlarge Provided

Krispy Kreme has been somewhat of a donut chain kingpin for years now, but that could change come August. Enter Duck Donuts, a family friendly donut shop founded in 2006 in Duck, N.C.





DD (not to be confused with their Yankee cousins, Dunkin') sells coffee, tea, and donut breakfast sandwiches in addition to their beloved donuts that you can watch being made in the store. They also have a "build your own" donut feature where you can choose everything from the cake to the drizzle to the toppings, all how you want it.

Someone hand Krispy Kreme a towel, they’re sweating.



Opening in the Westwood Plaza off Sam Rittenberg Blvd., this will be Duck Donuts' third location in South Carolina in addition to the 69 other open franchises.

Stay tuned for more donut deets as we get word of an opening date.