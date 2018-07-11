Fresh Future Farms now stocking sustainable N.C. meat

click to enlarge File

Sustainable shopping just got more sustainable. Fresh Future Farms — a local nonprofit grocery that uses Chicora-Cherokee ancestral permaculture — will now be stocking Beartrack Farms Meats. Beartrack Farms is similarly sustainable — their setup in Turkey, N.C. produces a wide variety of meats, produce, and native flowers using organic, sustainable, and humane practices.

As of Tues. July 10 you can start stocking up on sustainable meat, including ground beef, breakfast sausage (bulk hot and mild), Italian sausage, a wide variety of sausage links, chickens, and even some more niche items for you meat-freaks out there like chicken necks, neckbones and beef soup bones.

Fresh Future Farms is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tues.-Sun., so head over to get your meat-sweats on and support sustainable practices while you’re at it.