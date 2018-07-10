What's Poppin: From fromage fests to a rum punch brunch, 18 foodie events in Charleston this week

A post shared by Short Grain (@shortgrain) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

Celebrate all things French this week with wine tastings, cheese parties, and even a luau featuring male underwear models (doesn't get much more laissez-faire than that). If Bastille Day isn't your cup of Burgundy, don't frête. There are pop-ups from Short Grain, Kwei Fei, Chef BJ Dennis and more happening all over town. Check it out:

Life Raft Treats and Short Grain pop up at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.





From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Wine & Company enjoy a $10 tasting. This week's lineup includes a Copain, a Dutton Goldfield, a Galerie, a Lyric, and a Talbott.



Learning how to make three cheeses in three hours? Sign us up. Or, sign yourself up — fun starts at 1 p.m. at Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy on Johns Island.

Pounce Cat Cafe hosts a Feline and Wine bubbly tasting starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and include pours of six different styles of sparkling wine and unlimited snuggles with a room full of kitties, plus a souvenir glass to take home with you.From 5 to 9 p.m., Daps Breakfast & Imbibe hosts Marcus Middleton and Tyler Cochran for one night only pop-up . No specifics on menu items, but they promise it will be "soul food with a ton of soul."It's the second anniversary of Voodoo's Yassss Queen Bingo which means starting at 9:30 p.m. get leid at their luau party. There will be over $1,000 in prizes, "flirty drinks" from Pickers vodka, Voodoo Dance Jams by MJ12, male underwear models (!), plus a raffle to benefit Palmetto Community Care.Life Raft Treats pops up at Second State Coffee starting at 1:30 p.m. for Affogato Fridays

Edmund's Oast Exchange continues their Champagne and Jazz Friday series starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz by local guitarist Ryan Flannery, and light snacks like fancy potato chips.

Head to The Daily for Kwei Fei’s dinner residency on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m.-12 a.m.





Smoky Oak Taproom is hosting a Local Business & Craft Fair from 12-3 p.m. with live music, food, drinks, a kids slide, and tons of vendors.

Join goat.sheep.cow.north for an all day Fête Fromage in honor of Bastille Day with French inspired small plates perfect for sharing, large pours of delicious red, white, and rosé wines, and individual split champagne bottles conveniently served with a straw.





The SouthEast Crab Feast takes place at James Island County Park from 1-3:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. with as many crabs as you can eat, fish and chips, and live music. Tickets start at $28.

Bistro A Vin invites everyone to keep donning their red, white, and blue for Bastille Day. Celebrations begin at 4 p.m. and last until close with traditional Bastille Day music playing all night. There will be special tartines platters, cheese and charcuterie platters, gougeres, torsades feuilletees, desserts, cocktails, and wine.At The Brick's inaugural bourbon and whiskey party , taste more than 20 different kinds of brown liquor starting at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown Social throws a rooftop kiddie pool party sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka starting at 4 p.m. There will be an ice luge, music from '90s cover band Melted Velvet, and a special pop-up menu from sous chef Alec Gropman.

Chef BJ Dennis and Cane Rhum Bar team up for a Rum Punch Brunch starting at 11 a.m. The brunch mashup will feature Gullah Geechee and West Indian flavors with cocktails crafted by the Rhum bar crew.

Taste fancy Spanish food at Edmund's Oast Exchange from 2 to 3 p.m. Try tinned seafood, olives, and other Spanish fare along with pours of Txakoli vino.



Monarch Wine Merchants is throwing a (belated) Bastille Day ice cream party from 3 to 5 p.m. Monarch pours French wines and Life Raft Treats serves up the Bastille Day themed ice cream treats.