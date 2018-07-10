Lewis Barbecue throws an epic pizza party Mon. July 23

click to enlarge Provided

Pizza and barbecue, two foods alike in deliciousness in fair Charleston where we lay our scene.

Yes, a foodie event of Shakespearean proportions is coming to Lewis Barbecue on Mon. July 23. John Lewis, a master of the pit and lover of the pie, is hosting “Johnnie Luigi’s Pizza Party,” where various pies made by the Lewis crew will be offered up to the public, inspired initially by an intra-crew best pizza competition. Lewis himself will be whipping up Detroit-style slices with dry-cured “hot guts” pepperoni, alongside a Neapolitan pie and house made bagel bites from GM Ben Garbee and Chef de Cuisine Philip Powers, respectively.

There will be salads, desserts, and craft drinks by rockstar chefs and bartenders from hot spots around the area. The menu is a-la-carte; the party starts at 6 p.m.