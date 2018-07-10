Eat

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Lewis Barbecue throws an epic pizza party Mon. July 23

It's a love story

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jul 10, 2018 at 2:11 PM

Pizza and barbecue, two foods alike in deliciousness in fair Charleston where we lay our scene.


Yes, a foodie event of Shakespearean proportions is coming to Lewis Barbecue on Mon. July 23. John Lewis, a master of the pit and lover of the pie, is hosting “Johnnie Luigi’s Pizza Party,” where various pies made by the Lewis crew will be offered up to the public, inspired initially by an intra-crew best pizza competition. Lewis himself will be whipping up Detroit-style slices with dry-cured “hot guts” pepperoni, alongside a Neapolitan pie and house made bagel bites from GM Ben Garbee and Chef de Cuisine Philip Powers, respectively.


There will be salads, desserts, and craft drinks by rockstar chefs and bartenders from hot spots around the area. The menu is a-la-carte; the party starts at 6 p.m.

Lewis Barbecue
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Tues. – Sun., serving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barbecue and Bar
