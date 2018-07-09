Vickery's, Wich Doctor featured on Beach Bites with Katie Lee airing Thurs. July 12

click to enlarge instagram.com/katieleekitchen

Charleston’s booming food scene has been graced with several food TV moments in recent years, including appearances on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, and most recently, a visit by Bizarre Foods and Zimmern List host Andrew Zimmern. This Thursday, host Katie Lee will be the latest to feature the Holy City as her Beach Bites series showcases at least two local spots.

This time visiting Vickery's, Wich Doctor, and other Chucktown hotspots. The episode, airing Thurs. July 12, will feature Vickery's fried chicken plate as well as fare from the sandwich slingers on Folly.



Jonathan Boncek file photo

The 'Wich Doctor owners Jeff Butler and Krista Hines

See if you can spot any familiar faces or places during the ep., airing at 10 p.m. ET on Cooking Channel.

