Eat

Monday, July 9, 2018

Vickery's, Wich Doctor featured on Beach Bites with Katie Lee airing Thurs. July 12

15 minutes of foodie fame

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM.COM/KATIELEEKITCHEN
  • instagram.com/katieleekitchen

Charleston’s booming food scene has been graced with several food TV moments  in recent years, including appearances on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, and most recently, a visit by Bizarre Foods and Zimmern List host Andrew Zimmern. This Thursday, host Katie Lee will be the latest to feature the Holy City as her Beach Bites series showcases at least two local spots.


This time visiting Vickery's, Wich Doctor, and other Chucktown hotspots. The episode, airing Thurs. July 12, will feature Vickery's fried chicken plate as well as fare from the sandwich slingers on Folly.

The 'Wich Doctor owners Jeff Butler and Krista Hines - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • The 'Wich Doctor owners Jeff Butler and Krista Hines
Lee stopped by Smoke BBQ last February to film an episode for Beach Bites, and Callie's Hot Little Biscuit was featured on the show last June.

See if you can spot any familiar faces or places during the ep., airing at 10 p.m. ET on Cooking Channel.

Location Details The ’Wich Doctor
The ’Wich Doctor
106 W. Hudson
Folly Beach, SC
(843) 588-6666
Lunch & Dinner (Tues.-Sun). Closed Mon.
Delis + Sandwiches
Map
Location Details Vickery's Bar and Grill
Vickery's Bar and Grill
1313 Shrimp Boat Lane
Mt. Pleasant
Mt Pleasant, SC
(843) 884-4440
Lunch, Dinner, & Sun. Brunch
American and Bar
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS