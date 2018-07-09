The Brick hosts inaugural Bourbon & Whiskey party this Sat. July 14

click to enlarge Flickr user Invaluable Official

Ready to get brown water tipsy? The Brick hosts their inaugural Bourbon & Whiskey Party this Sat. July 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. Bring your friends to enjoy samples and cocktails from over 20 different types of bourbon and whiskey.



Some featured drinks include: Redemption Rye, Bib and Tucker Bourbon, StillHouse Black, and Wild Turkey. General admission tickets are $5 and include 10 drink tickets; VIP tickets are $35 and include a 30 minute preview with complimentary cocktails and appetizers.

What’s a party without some tunes? Country group, Side Hustle, will be kicking off the night followed by more country music brought to you by Beam from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.