Monday, July 9, 2018

The Brick hosts inaugural Bourbon & Whiskey party this Sat. July 14

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 11:35 AM

FLICKR USER INVALUABLE OFFICIAL
  • Flickr user Invaluable Official

Ready to get brown water tipsy? The Brick hosts their inaugural Bourbon & Whiskey Party this Sat. July 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. Bring your friends to enjoy samples and cocktails from over 20 different types of bourbon and whiskey.

Some featured drinks include: Redemption Rye, Bib and Tucker Bourbon, StillHouse Black, and Wild Turkey. General admission tickets are $5 and include 10 drink tickets; VIP tickets are $35 and include a 30 minute preview with complimentary cocktails and appetizers. 


What’s a party without some tunes? Country group, Side Hustle, will be kicking off the night followed by more country music brought to you by Beam from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Location Details The Brick
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 872-5595
Bar
Map

Location

