Holy Smoke Olive Oil debuts new Smoked Bloody Mary Mix

All hail the mighty mixer

Olive oil is having a moment right now in the Lowcountry, thanks to the culinary endeavors of Kyle Payne and Max Blackman and their brand of signature smoked olive oil, Holy Smoke. What started off as a poppin’ farmers market stand has grown into a brand that spans 20 states and is stocked in select Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Central Market, and Fresh Market stores.



And, now, Payne and Blackman can add "merry makers" to their resume. They've released a smoked Bloody Mary Mix to their line, promising a "nutritious, balanced flavor that's not too acidic or salty." The mix is available in a 32 oz. bottle for $12 and can be purchased online, in a variety of specialty food stores, and at Total Wine. You can also score a bottle when the duo pop up at the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square every Saturday through November.



"We've been working on this recipe for over two years and after 90 variations, we finally found the perfect balance of smoke, acidity, and saltiness," said Payne in a press release. "From Lowcountry boils to oysters roasts and family barbecues, this is the type of mixer you'll want to share for years to come."



