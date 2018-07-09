Brews Next: 18 ways to throw 'em back this week

A post shared by Low Tide Brewing (@lowtidebrewing) on Jun 23, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

If you're still reeling from the hangover of a mid-week fourth, or if you feel like you never got to properly celebrate America's birthday, there is plenty of summertime left, and more than enough drinking to get you in the living's easy spirit. From yoga sessions followed by pints to parties, variety shows, and charitable events, our area breweries are hosting an array of frothy fun happenings this week. Check it out below:

Head over to Frothy Beard Brewing Co. between 6:15-7 p.m. for 45 minutes of yoga followed by a pint of beer. After you’ve worked up an appetite, grab a slice of Zombie Bob’s Pizza.





Edmund’s Oast has just the king to cure those Monday blues. Kicking off at 7 p.m., bartender Ian Atwood will host the Woody Variety Show. Trivia, music, and other fun games will be featured.





It’s Nerd Night at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. BYOG — bring your own games — cards, dice, puzzles or whatever you fancy and get ready for a night of good brews and great games.



Hop on your two-wheeler and bike for a cause at the Tradesman Brewing Co. JDRF training rides held every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

It’s Bingo night at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starting at 6:30 p.m. For every order of beer, you will get a bingo card and there will be four to five chances to win prizes.

Join a Suds & Savasana class at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.



Stick around and adopt (or foster) a new furry friend at Low Tide Brewing’s Southern Tails Adoption Event from 1:30-5:00 p.m.





Craft Conundrum celebrates four years of beer starting at noon. There will be exclusives for the event, including some "badass variations" of Craft Conundrum's collab beer with Frothy, the Sip Sip Pass IPA. There will also be beer specials, giveaways, local eats from 2Nixons and Desayuno, and high fives all around.



New Johns Island brewery Fat Pig Brewing hosts a yoga class starting at 10 a.m.