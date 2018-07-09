Brews Next: 18 ways to throw 'em back this week

If you're still reeling from the hangover of a mid-week fourth, or if you feel like you never got to properly celebrate America's birthday, there is plenty of summertime left, and more than enough drinking to get you in the living's easy spirit. From yoga sessions followed by pints to parties, variety shows, and charitable events, our area breweries are hosting an array of frothy fun happenings this week. Check it out below:
Monday
Head over to Frothy Beard Brewing Co. between 6:15-7 p.m. for 45 minutes of yoga followed by a pint of beer. After you’ve worked up an appetite, grab a slice of Zombie Bob’s Pizza.
Edmund’s Oast has just the king to cure those Monday blues. Kicking off at 7 p.m., bartender Ian Atwood will host the Woody Variety Show. Trivia, music, and other fun games will be featured.
Tuesday
It’s Nerd Night at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. BYOG — bring your own games — cards, dice, puzzles or whatever you fancy and get ready for a night of good brews and great games.
Hop on your two-wheeler and bike for a cause at the Tradesman Brewing Co. JDRF training rides held every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
It’s Bingo night at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starting at 6:30 p.m. For every order of beer, you will get a bingo card and there will be four to five chances to win prizes.
Hump day means drinking and thinking: Head to Cooper River Brewing
or Low Tide
starting at 7 p.m., and Holy City Brewing
's trivia kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Two Blokes hosts Drinks for the CAWS
starting at 5:30 p.m. The second Thurs. of each month Charleston Waterkeeper gathers at a local brewery to raise a glass for the Cooper, Ashley, Wando, and Stono Rivers (CAWS). A portion of the proceeds from beer sales will support Waterkeeper's mission of protecting and restoring our waterways.
Run on over to Commonhouse Aleworks for the Thirstday Beer Run
starting at 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Visit Viola the bookmobile at the Brew Cellar at 3:00 p.m. for great beer and great books.
Holy City Brewing hosts a release party for their Way Out There collab beer they made with Blue Ion's Outpost division. Celebrate the release of the 3.3%ABV gose from 5 to 9 p.m. at the brewery.
It's Firkin Friday (and maybe freaky Friday, too) at Two Blokes starting at 4 p.m. This weeks' firkin is the Spilt Milk Stout with chocolate and raspberries.
Saturday
Join a Suds & Savasana class at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.
Stick around and adopt (or foster) a new furry friend at Low Tide Brewing’s Southern Tails Adoption Event from 1:30-5:00 p.m.
Craft Conundrum celebrates four years of beer starting at noon. There will be exclusives for the event, including some "badass variations" of Craft Conundrum's collab beer with Frothy, the Sip Sip Pass IPA. There will also be beer specials, giveaways, local eats from 2Nixons and Desayuno, and high fives all around.
New Johns Island brewery Fat Pig Brewing hosts a yoga class starting at 10 a.m.
Sunday
Swing by Two Blokes frm 1 to 4 p.m. at for this fundraiser for the Lowcountry STEM
Collaborative and the Charleston STEM Festival. This is the third in a series of four STEM on Tap quarterly events designed to explore the STEM behind the brewing process and engage participants in STEM dialogues in a casual atmosphere.