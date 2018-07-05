Eat

Thursday, July 5, 2018

WIC Mobile Clinic will provide services at N. Chs. Farmers Market this July and September

Including nutrition information and voucher pick-ups

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge The North Charleston Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the spring, summer, and fall - CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON
  • City of North Charleston
  • The North Charleston Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the spring, summer, and fall
South Carolina DHEC brings the WIC mobile clinic to the North Charleston Farmers Market on July 19 and 26 and Sept. 20 and 27 from 3-6 p.m. WIC hopes to provide "ease of access to all WIC services including WIC certifications, nutrition education, six-month infant evaluations, breast-feeding support, and voucher pick-ups."

WIC is a free program that provides healthy foods and nutrition and health services to South Carolina families. While the North Charleston Farmers Market farm stands (including Joseph Fields Farm, Robert Fields Farm, and Frank Simmons Farm) already accept WIC vouchers, this mobile clinic will take WIC services one step further.

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is a federal assistance program that specializes in helping low-income pregnant women, new mothers, and young children.

The North Charleston Farmers Market is held every Thursday through Oct. 25 from 3-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Felix C. Davis Community Center. 
Event Details North Charleston Farmers Market
@ North Charleston Farmers Market
1055 East Montague Ave.
North Charleston, S.C.
When: Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25
(843) 740-5853
Price: Free to attend
Farmers Markets
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    North Charleston Farmers Market @ North Charleston Farmers Market

    • Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS