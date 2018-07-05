Thursday, July 5, 2018
WIC Mobile Clinic will provide services at N. Chs. Farmers Market this July and September
Including nutrition information and voucher pick-ups
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 3:15 PM
South Carolina DHEC
City of North Charleston
The North Charleston Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the spring, summer, and fall
brings the WIC mobile clinic to the North Charleston Farmers Market on July 19 and 26 and Sept. 20 and 27 from 3-6 p.m. WIC hopes to provide "ease of access to all WIC services including WIC certifications, nutrition education, six-month infant evaluations, breast-feeding support, and voucher pick-ups."
WIC is a free program that provides healthy foods and nutrition and health services to South Carolina families. While the North Charleston Farmers Market farm stands (including Joseph Fields Farm, Robert Fields Farm, and Frank Simmons Farm) already accept WIC vouchers, this mobile clinic will take WIC services one step further.
WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is a federal assistance program that specializes in helping low-income pregnant women, new mothers, and young children.
The North Charleston Farmers Market
is held every Thursday through Oct. 25 from 3-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Felix C. Davis Community Center.
