Taste some of April Robinson's old Butter Tapas favorites tonight at Commonhouse Aleworks

In May, columnist D.R.E. James penned an ode
to chef April Robinson, writing that he'd "most definitely pay a $140 ticket to redeem a bite of those jerk lamb chops she served at Butter Tapas that I missed out on last winter." Well, lucky for James and all the other Robinson devotees out there, tonight you can get a taste of chef April's old Butter Tapas
bites from 5-9 p.m. at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle, and we're pretty sure it won't cost you $140.
Tonight's throwback menu
will feature popular items from the former North Charleston restaurant including truffle lobster mac and cheese, tomato watermelon salad, truffle parmesan pork skins, and ... a lobster corn dog(!).
Can't make it tonight? Keep an eye out for Robinson's new concept, Jalan Red, which she brought to Commonhouse twice in June. With menu items like boat noodles, seafood spring rolls, and red curry peel-and-eat shrimp, we think a whole new generation of Robinson fans is soon to be born, hankering for her to open another restaurant. Follow the chef on Instagram
to keep tabs on where she'll be popping up next.