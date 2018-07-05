Eat

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Taste some of April Robinson's old Butter Tapas favorites tonight at Commonhouse Aleworks

Throwback Thursday

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 12:37 PM

In May, columnist D.R.E. James penned an ode to chef April Robinson, writing that he'd "most definitely pay a $140 ticket to redeem a bite of those jerk lamb chops she served at Butter Tapas that I missed out on last winter." Well, lucky for James and all the other Robinson devotees out there, tonight you can get a taste of chef April's old Butter Tapas bites from 5-9 p.m. at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle, and we're pretty sure it won't cost you $140.

Tonight's throwback menu will feature popular items from the former North Charleston restaurant including truffle lobster mac and cheese, tomato watermelon salad, truffle parmesan pork skins, and ... a lobster corn dog(!).

Can't make it tonight? Keep an eye out for Robinson's new concept, Jalan Red, which she brought to Commonhouse twice in June. With menu items like boat noodles, seafood spring rolls, and red curry peel-and-eat shrimp, we think a whole new generation of Robinson fans is soon to be born, hankering for her to open another restaurant. Follow the chef on Instagram to keep tabs on where she'll be popping up next.


Location Details Commonhouse Aleworks
Commonhouse Aleworks
4831 O'Hear Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Brewery
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS