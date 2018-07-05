Eat

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Take a look inside Revelry's wild and sour beer facility, The Hold, before it opens on Friday

Pucker up

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 5, 2018 at 12:54 PM

The Hold's tasting room features seats at a bar as well as tall tables and chairs.
  • Jay Wayne Productions
  • The Hold's tasting room features seats at a bar as well as tall tables and chairs.
Last week we told you all about Revelry Brewing Co.'s new spot, The Hold, located just a one block from the main brewery on Romney Street. The Hold specializes in sour and wild barrel-aged beer and it's celebrating with a grand opening this weekend, July 6-8. Head to The Hold each day from 4-10 p.m.
On the heels of The Funk Collective, the first Charleston iteration of Revelry and Birds Fly South's sour beer festival, The Hold brings all things sour and wild to downtown Charleston as the first sours-dedicated facility in the area. If you're into sour beers, this is the spot for you — and if you like air conditioned tasting rooms, this is also the spot for you.

When we interviewed Ryan Coker earlier last month, he told us his plans for The Hold: "What we would like to see happen — and it depends how the market steers us — we'd like for this to be a catchall for when people come to the original brewery. They find out about this place, they have a passion and desire for this type of beer, and they mosey on over."

We've got an early look inside the tasting room of The Hold (which also has an outdoor patio area) to get you stoked for Friday's opening.
Revelry's head brewer, Ryan Coker, is still trying to decide how to incorporate "back of house" (see all those barrels in the background?) with the "front of house," possibly adding tours of The Hold to your offerings.
  • Provided
  • Revelry's head brewer, Ryan Coker, is still trying to decide how to incorporate "back of house" (see all those barrels in the background?) with the "front of house," possibly adding tours of The Hold to your offerings.
Don't like what's on tap? Snag one of the bottles for sale in the tasting room.
  • Provided
  • Don't like what's on tap? Snag one of the bottles for sale in the tasting room.

