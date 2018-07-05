S.C. and Georgia are fighting on Twitter over peaches

The state departments of agriculture in South Carolina and Georgia are in a fruit fight this morning over who produces the most and best peaches.
In a harmless, if slightly boastful tweet on Tuesday, the S.C Department of Agriculture posted, "We know Georgia gets all the credit but SC actually harvests three times more peaches than GA." The S.C. Peach Council has claimed that
the Palmetto State produces at least twice as many peaches as Georgia. California produces the most.
This morning, the Peach State's social media team tried to combat that with a video of a cute kid, pretty much conceding the point that S.C. produces more peaches by trying to claim theirs are "3 X SWEETER."
But not even a kid could save them, S.C. Dept. of Ag would have none of it.
"Bless your heart, @GeorgiaGrown," they fired back.
Commissioner Hugh Weathers' department has only been tweeting since July 2 and is already trying to antagonize our neighbors to the west.
P.S. - This year's S.C. peaches are pretttty great. Go get some.