Park Cafe and The Harbinger team up for a summertime neighborhood feast on July 19

It's been exactly a year and some change
since Park Cafe announced they would stop serving dinner. Operating partner Xan McLaughlin says while they were sad to say goodbye to the evening hours, the cafe has thrived with its all day breakfast and lunch menu and with monthly family dinners. "We were doing one a month, but Spring was busy [with private events] so we took a break, July we'll be back up and running."
And they'll be back with bang, introducing the first of a multi-part series — Culinary Aficionados Neighborhood dinner series, a.k.a. C.A.N. — highlighting the talents of female chefs. Thurs. July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m., sit down to a four course summer dinner prepared by Park Cafe sous chef Jeanne Oleksiak and Harbinger Cafe co-owner and baker extraordinaire Greer Gilchrist.
Park Cafe posted a photo on Instagram
with a quote from Oleksiak: "I grew up in my mother's kitchen, cooking and baking for our family. She taught me how to create something delicious from basic ingredients, resulting in a lifelong love for food and memories which I am trying to recreate with my two young daughters. This meal reflects my passion for using local, seasonal products to recreate dishes in a new and exciting way."
No word on the specific menu yet, but with Gilchrist and Oleksiak at the helm, we're sure it will be fresh, creative, and imbued with that "lifelong love for food."
Tickets are $50 per person which includes a pre-dinner summer cocktail, additional wine pairings are $30 per person. Reservations can be made by calling Park Cafe at (843) 410-1070. Follow the C.A.N Facebook event for menu details
