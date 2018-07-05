Home Team BBQ joins 19 others for their first Windy City Smokeout in Chicago next weekend

click to enlarge
Home Team tacos are on the menu for the Chicago fest.
Fiery Ron's is on fire, y'all. Home Team BBQ is making their debut appearance at Chicago's three-day beer, barbecue, and music festival, Windy City Smokeout
, next weekend July 13-15.
Joining 19 other pit masters, Home Team will be serving up a menu of fried ribs, esquites (Mexican street corn), and charred skirt steak tacos. Home Team is the only barbecue joint reppin' South Carolina, with a handful of other Southeastern participants from Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi smoking their meats in the mid-west.
In addition to the eats, there will be more than 15 breweries onsite and entertainment from 30 country music acts.
Tempted by the holy trinity of meat sweats, cold beer, and country music, we looked up nonstop flights to Chicago ... one traveler could leave at 7:40 a.m. on Friday July 13, arrive in Chicago at approximately 8:54 a.m., and get home to Chucktown before 10 p.m on Sunday for under $200. Just something to keep in mind.