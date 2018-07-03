Eat

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Nico expanding weekend lunch offerings to include full menu and specials in "Boozy Bougie Lunch"

Boozy Bougie Lunch baby

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 12:33 PM

HAPPY HOUR ⚡️ 4 til 7 weekdays! Come get $1.50 Oysters and $5 drink specials!

A post shared by NICO (@nicoshemcreek) on


Nico is giving us something we didn’t know we needed, but boy are we glad to have it: Boozy Bougie Lunch. Starting Fri. July 13, French Master Chef Nico Romo and company will be extending their hours, regular menu, and happy hour menu to lunch service from noon to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun.


The extended hours will make Nico, "a great option for business lunches or a relaxing, leisurely experience during the day," said Chef Romo in a press release on Tuesday.

There will be several drink and food specials, including a $10 Oyster Bloody Mary, $12 Veuve, $5 craft beers, $5 house wine, and $5 well drinks. There’s a $1.50 oyster special, $12 Baked Oysters Au 'Camembert', $12 Calamari, and $6 Pommes Frites, just to name drop a few.


The rest of the week, Nico will be open for dinner service 5-10 p.m.


Location Details NICO
201 Coleman Blvd
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
(843) 352-7969
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS