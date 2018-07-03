Nico expanding weekend lunch offerings to include full menu and specials in "Boozy Bougie Lunch"



Nico is giving us something we didn’t know we needed, but boy are we glad to have it: Boozy Bougie Lunch. Starting Fri. July 13, French Master Chef Nico Romo and company will be extending their hours, regular menu, and happy hour menu to lunch service from noon to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

The extended hours will make Nico, "a great option for business lunches or a relaxing, leisurely experience during the day," said Chef Romo in a press release on Tuesday.

There will be several drink and food specials, including a $10 Oyster Bloody Mary, $12 Veuve, $5 craft beers, $5 house wine, and $5 well drinks. There’s a $1.50 oyster special, $12 Baked Oysters Au 'Camembert', $12 Calamari, and $6 Pommes Frites, just to name drop a few.

The rest of the week, Nico will be open for dinner service 5-10 p.m.