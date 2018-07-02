Uneeda Sicilian, 2Nixons, and Second State host a "blunch" mash-up Tues. July 3

Forget brunch and grab yourself some blunch. That’s right folks, tomorrow, Tues. July 3, Uneeda Sicilian will be teaming up with 2Nixons and Second State Coffee for a groundbreaking lunch-brunch hybrid.

Uneeda Sicilian, the new(ish) Rutledge Ave. pizza joint, is usually just open for dinner, but they'll be opening their doors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m for this special one-day event. For those who don’t know (or couldn't glean from the name) Uneeda serves up slices of Sicilian grandma pie. Maybe you don't think of "pizza" when you hear "blunch," but it is the eve of the Fourth of July, and there's nothing more American than treating pizza as a breakfast food.

Putting the lunch in blunch, 2Nixons will be on deck flipping cutting edge patties. And last, but certainly not least, Second State Coffee will be onsite to help you get your caffeine fix. Grab a cup of their freshly ground beans to fuel you as you feast.