Behold the beer list for Saturday's Funk Collective at Revelry Brewing
Here's the Funk
The beer list for Revelry Brewing Funk Collective was released earlier this week and it looks real funky, y’all. With over 50 breweries participating, there's bound to be a brew to quench your thirst. Just like your favorite early bird buffet, samples are unlimited so you can keep those refills coming. Some local brews we're looking at include Westbrook Brewing Co.'s "Grumpy Old Time," Revelry Brewing Co.'s "Air Raid." From the Volunteer State, we're eyeing Blackberry Farm’s "Wild Classic Saison."
Speaking of funky flavors, our good friends Corrie & Shuai are bringing Short Grain with their def non-traditional take on Japanese food (fingers crossed for Karaage-don.) Or you could go with Revelry mainstay Tobo Sushi. And DJ SparkBox will be keeping the party going.
Tickets are $70
and include allllll the tastes, including a whole bunch from local coastal S.C. breweries. The fest benefits the Charleston Parks Conservancy & Wake up Carolina.
