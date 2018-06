Woodward Tavern is now open in Mt. Pleasant and wants to be your family's new neighborhood spot

click to enlarge Provided

Taking over the old Calder's Pub spot, Woodward Tavern is, as owner Peter Woodman describes, hoping to be "the quintessential neighborhood bar." With a completely updated interior and kitchen, the tavern traded the pub's wood paneled walls for crisp, bright accents. But as a green-blooded Irishman with more than 30 restaurant openings under his belt, Woodman knows a thing or two about taverns.You may not have noticed the new tavern located in the same shopping center as its big brother, Crave (also a Woodman joint) in the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. That might be because Woodman likes to "do things nice and slow." With no disrespect for Calder's, which was going steady for nearly two decades, Woodman says the place was "in bad disrepair." "As with everything in my world, I said 'let's have a small budget and quick turnaround.' That plan changed rapidly after two days," laughs Woodman.Woodward — named for Charleston settler Henry Woodward, who most likely never feasted on baked mac n' cheese — opened mid-June and serves up lower priced options (compared to Crave) like burgers, milkshakes, corn dogs, wings, and tacos."The menu is like a sports pub," says Woodman. "But it's not a sports pub ... it's the quintessential neighborhood bar, it's somewhere I'd come myself, somewhere where you can bring the kids and have one eye on the game and one on the kid."