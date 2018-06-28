5Church rolls out new summer cocktail menu

click to enlarge Provided

Summer has officially begun, which means cue the light and delightful seasonal menus from area restaurants. 5Church has revamped their old stuff and added nine new drinks as well, all crafted perfectly for a hot summer day, like "Thyme's Up" with Hat Trick Gin, fresh watermelon juice, grapefruit bitters, and Absinthe.

click to enlarge

You can enjoy some of these new libation creations on 5Church’s back patio that stays cool n’ shady during Happy Hour, complete with live music every Wednesday for the ultimate summer night experience.