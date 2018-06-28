Eat

Thursday, June 28, 2018

5Church rolls out new summer cocktail menu

Summertime and the drinking's easy

Posted by Francesca Mathewes on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM

Summer has officially begun, which means cue the light and delightful seasonal menus from area restaurants. 5Church has revamped their old stuff and added nine new drinks as well, all crafted perfectly for a hot summer day, like "Thyme's Up" with Hat Trick Gin, fresh watermelon juice, grapefruit bitters, and Absinthe.

You can enjoy some of these new libation creations on 5Church’s back patio that stays cool n’ shady during Happy Hour, complete with live music every Wednesday for the ultimate summer night experience. 

