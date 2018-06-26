Eat

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

What's Poppin: From noodle bowls to barbecue, 23 foodie events to spice up your week

Eat the heat

Posted by Katie Lyons on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 12:41 PM

It's stay out of the kitchen season, Charleston. When it feels like you may be internally baking every time you take a single breath in the great outdoors, it's best to steer clear of home-cooked hot as hell meals. Visit one of more than 20 pop-ups around town instead — your body will thank you. From ice cream to wine tastings and cocktail competitions, read on for your perfect pop-up below:

Tuesday

Short Grain is taking over the Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.’s kitchen from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Try chilled noodles with pickled chanterelles, local radish, Sichuan oil & chilled buttermilk broth or tuna from Abundant Seafood. Life Raft Treats will be on deck all day with their $5 sweet, cool treats. 


Try a beer tasting at Edmund’s Oast Exchange at 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. This Tuesday try Birds Fly South (in town this weekend for the Funk Collective) special beers available for a $5 tasting. Proceeds benefit Charleston Moves. 


Join James Beard award-winning mixologist and author, Dale Degroff for a tasting seminar on Vodka at Burwell's from 1-3 p.m.

Breizh Pan Crepes and Accent on Wine host a dinner with three dishes and three wines for only $18 per person starting at 5 p.m. at the wine shop.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wine & Company on Meeting Street, taste wine from the famous Oregon Pinot Camp. 

Wednesday

Get your zen on at Basic Kitchen’s Wellness Wednesday with Still Soul Studio at 9 a.m. Head to the outdoor patio for a free meditation then stick around for breakfast. Register on their website.


Japanese and Korean inspired 2Nixons is popping up at Craft Conundrum from 5-10 p.m.


Daps and Arcadia Soda are co-hosting a Cocktail Competition and Latte Art Throwdown from 6-9 p.m. Watch contestants battle it out for a $200 cash prize and enjoy drink specials all night long.

Cannon Green hosts Fit Mob happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with a fitness class followed by drinks and light bites.

Feast on charcuterie and sip on champagne at The Watch starting at 4 p.m.

Taco Boy on Folly celebrates 12 years at the beach location with $2 Tecates and $2 salsa trios all day. 

Thursday

Join sommelier Sarah O’Kelley at Edmund’s Oast Exchange for a special $5 tasting of French wines at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.


Desayuno is bringing the heat to Craft Conundrum at 5-9 p.m.

Friday

Edmund's Oast Exchange continues their Champagne and Jazz Friday series starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz by local guitarist Ryan Flannery, and light snacks like fancy potato chips.

Stop by Second State Coffee from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for an Affogato Afternoon with sweet eats from Life Raft Treats.


Catch 2Nixon’s at Charles Towne Fermentory in West Ashley from 5-10 p.m.


Head to The Daily for Kwei Fei’s dinner residency on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday


Head over to The Funk Collective at Revelry Brewing Co. with over 50 participating breweries and food from Tobo Sushi and Short Grain.


Try a new wine at wine professional Kevin Regan’s pop-up at Workshop from 4-10 p.m.


Lewis Barbecue is turning two and the party starts at 11 a.m. Sip on a $2 Baby Bubble Barbecue Beer, try the Saturday special — giant beef short ribs — and if you spend $100 at the counter you will get a free Lewis T-Shirt.

Stop by the Royal American for their 5th Annual Summer Shindig from 4 p.m-12 a.m. In addition to live music all night, Home Team BBQ will be serving up food and beer trucks will be parked in the lot.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Newton Blueberry Farm in Hollywood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a hayride, face painting, games for kids, samples of the family’s favorite blueberry recipes, and a raffle to win U-pick blueberries. The farm beekeeper will be selling fresh honey and eggs and Sunset Slush of Charleston will be onsite with Italian ice.

Sunday

Desayuno is serving up brunch all day at Charles Towne Fermatory from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. One of their recent brunch menus included breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, breakfast enchiladas, and churro french toast.


