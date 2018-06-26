What's Poppin: From noodle bowls to barbecue, 23 foodie events to spice up your week

A post shared by 2NIXONS (@2nixons) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Tuesday

It's stay out of the kitchen season, Charleston. When it feels like you may be internally baking every time you take a single breath in the great outdoors, it's best to steer clear of home-cooked hot as hell meals. Visit one of more than 20 pop-ups around town instead — your body will thank you. From ice cream to wine tastings and cocktail competitions, read on for your perfect pop-up below:

Short Grain is taking over the Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.’s kitchen from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Try chilled noodles with pickled chanterelles, local radish, Sichuan oil & chilled buttermilk broth or tuna from Abundant Seafood. Life Raft Treats will be on deck all day with their $5 sweet, cool treats.

Try a beer tasting at Edmund’s Oast Exchange at 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. This Tuesday try Birds Fly South (in town this weekend for the Funk Collective) special beers available for a $5 tasting. Proceeds benefit Charleston Moves.

Join James Beard award-winning mixologist and author, Dale Degroff for a tasting seminar on Vodka at Burwell's from 1-3 p.m.



Breizh Pan Crepes and Accent on Wine host a dinner with three dishes and three wines for only $18 per person starting at 5 p.m. at the wine shop.



From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wine & Company on Meeting Street, taste wine from the famous Oregon Pinot Camp.

Wednesday

Get your zen on at Basic Kitchen’s Wellness Wednesday with Still Soul Studio at 9 a.m. Head to the outdoor patio for a free meditation then stick around for breakfast. Register on their website.

Japanese and Korean inspired 2Nixons is popping up at Craft Conundrum from 5-10 p.m.

Daps and Arcadia Soda are co-hosting a Cocktail Competition and Latte Art Throwdown from 6-9 p.m. Watch contestants battle it out for a $200 cash prize and enjoy drink specials all night long.



Cannon Green hosts Fit Mob happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with a fitness class followed by drinks and light bites.



Feast on charcuterie and sip on champagne at The Watch starting at 4 p.m.



Taco Boy on Folly celebrates 12 years at the beach location with $2 Tecates and $2 salsa trios all day.

Thursday

Join sommelier Sarah O’Kelley at Edmund’s Oast Exchange for a special $5 tasting of French wines at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Desayuno is bringing the heat to Craft Conundrum at 5-9 p.m.

Friday

Edmund's Oast Exchange continues their Champagne and Jazz Friday series starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy $10 glasses of champagne, live jazz by local guitarist Ryan Flannery, and light snacks like fancy potato chips.





Stop by Second State Coffee from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for an Affogato Afternoon with sweet eats from Life Raft Treats.



Catch 2Nixon’s at Charles Towne Fermentory in West Ashley from 5-10 p.m.

Head to The Daily for Kwei Fei’s dinner residency on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m.-12 a.m.



Saturday



Head over to The Funk Collective at Revelry Brewing Co. with over 50 participating breweries and food from Tobo Sushi and Short Grain.

Try a new wine at wine professional Kevin Regan’s pop-up at Workshop from 4-10 p.m.

Sunday

Desayuno is serving up brunch all day at Charles Towne Fermatory from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. One of their recent brunch menus included breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, breakfast enchiladas, and churro french toast.