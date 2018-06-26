Celebrate the Cocktail Bandits' debut book, 'Holy Spirits!' at Pancito & Lefty launch Fri. July 6

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves are The Cocktail Bandits.
The Cocktail Bandits know their way around a drink. In 2015, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves participated in the Atlanta Food + Wine Festival, crafting their first exclusive cocktail recipe for an event. "We were seeing the food pictures, natural hair pictures, fitness pictures, and things like that," Taneka Reaves said in a CP story
this past spring about social media influencers. "And we thought, 'There's no women talking about beverages.'"
Well, with almost 30,000 Instagram
followers, pop-ups all around town, and now a book under their belts, it's safe to say Caldwell and Reaves have changed all that. Celebrate their success, and taste their creations, at their Holy Spirits!
launch party at Pancito & Lefty Fri. July 6. Tickets
are $25 for the party or $50 for the party and a copy of the book.
As we reported
in Sept. 2017, the book is an "overview of Charleston cocktail culture from a unique, urban perspective" and the book includes a history of alcohol in Charleston in addition to recipes and insight on the scene from the prolific bloggers.