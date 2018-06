Celebrate the Cocktail Bandits' debut book, 'Holy Spirits!' at Pancito & Lefty launch Fri. July 6

Jonathan Boncek

Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves are The Cocktail Bandits.

The Cocktail Bandits know their way around a drink. In 2015, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves participated in the Atlanta Food + Wine Festival, crafting their first exclusive cocktail recipe for an event. "We were seeing the food pictures, natural hair pictures, fitness pictures, and things like that," Taneka Reaves said in a story this past spring about social media influencers. "And we thought, 'There's no women talking about beverages.'"Well, with almost 30,000 Instagram followers, pop-ups all around town, and now a book under their belts, it's safe to say Caldwell and Reaves have changed all that. Celebrate their success, and taste their creations, at theirlaunch party at Pancito & Lefty Fri. July 6. Tickets are $25 for the party or $50 for the party and a copy of the book.As we reported in Sept. 2017, the book is an "overview of Charleston cocktail culture from a unique, urban perspective" and the book includes a history of alcohol in Charleston in addition to recipes and insight on the scene from the prolific bloggers.