Kairos Greek Kitchen set to open second Charleston-area location in Avondale on July 12

John Ondo's fast casual Greek restaurant is growing in leaps and bounds. We first wrote
about the flagship Mt. Pleasant location in advance of its opening last spring. Now, a little more than a year later, the third Kairos Greek Kitchen is set to open mid-July near Avondale. And there are plans to open seven more in the next 12-14 months.
The restaurant will take over the old Your Pie space at 975 Savannah Hwy. next to the Coburg Cow, shooting to open on a July 12. Mt. Pleasant manager Mike Spinelli says the menu and concept will be exactly the same as the OG Kairos.
In our August 2017 DISH guide, Ondo wrote about
his switch from fine dining to fast casual after owning Lana for 11 years.
"We wanted it to be something that people could feel good about eating and want to eat it again and again. Something craveable. In the almost two months that Kairos has been open, I'm starting to see some of the same faces again and again, which I like. It's different than having a regular at Lana who I'd see maybe twice a week...Now I'm seeing the same people three to four times a week, sometimes twice that day. That tells me that we've done something right. I'm happy with the direction Kairos is headed and I'm hopeful for other locations in the future. I'm proud to be a part of this and I'm excited to watch it grow."
Spinelli says the other Kairos spots will also be in the South, stretching south to Florida. The second location opened this past March in Greenville, and the fourth location will also be in Greenville, set to open late summer, early fall.
For now, get your falafel fix at 1100 Bowman Road. As CP
food critic Vanessa Wolf wrote in her Kairos review, for anyone "in the mood for some world-class tzatziki, the Santorini of Subways awaits."