Monday, June 25, 2018

In honor of Bastille Day, goat.sheep.cow.north throws a cheese party Sat. July 14

Fete fromage

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Jun 25, 2018 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge Imagine diving into the hunk of cheese... - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Imagine diving into the hunk of cheese...

Ain’t no party like a cheese platter party! On Sat. July 14, swing by goat.sheep.cow.north for an all day Fête Fromage in honor of Bastille Day.

Charleston’s own European-style wine bar and shop will be celebrating this French holiday with French inspired small plates, delicious red, white, and rosé wines, individual split champagne bottles, French decor galore, and French Pop playing loud and proud throughout the shop.


Reservations are not required, so bring your friends, and come at your leisure. The regular menu will not be available with the exception of the cheese and charcuterie boards, but honestly, what more does one need?

Event Details Fête Fromage in Honor of Bastille Day
@ goat.sheep.cow.north
804 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., July 14, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
(843) 203-3118
Price: Free to attend
