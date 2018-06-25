Brews Next: From sour beers to a grand opening weekend, 22 beer events to attend this week

Sour beer lovers, gear up for this weekend's Funk Collective at Revelry Brewing — it's guaranteed to be a wild ride. Until then, sip on a variety of brews around the city post yoga classes, running sessions, and during trivia and bingo. We promise, whatever ales you, it's nothing a cold one can't fix:
Monday
Enjoy the ultimate beer flight
at Accent on Wine from 5 to 7 p.m.; taste four beers for $5.
Pour Taproom hosts their first beer dinner
starting at 6 p.m. Sip on Rusty Bull beers and feast on fare like buffalo bleu cheese beer-battered cauliflower, Thai chili fried chicken bites, and Cajun sweet nuts with smoked cheddar grit bites.
Low Tide
host bingo and brews from 7 to 9 p.m.
Stretch it out with Bendy Brewski Yoga
at Frothy Beard starting at 6:15 p.m
Tuesday
Desayuno pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory
for a night of tamales, tacos, and brews starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
It's beer and bingo night at Frothy
starting at 7 p.m. Prizes for the winners.
Hump day means brewery trivia: Holy City'
s starts at 6:30 p.m., Low Tide'
s kicks off at 7 p.m., and Cooper Rivers
' trivia is also at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Name that tune
at Charleston Beer Works during their monthly music themed trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Get a preview of Birds Fly South (to be featured at the Funk Collective Fest at Revelry on Sat.) at the Brew Cellar
starting at 5 p.m.
Edmund's Oast
hosts Salud! Cerveceria, Fonta Flora, and Jester King breweries for a frothy takeover starting at 5 p.m. in The Bower.
Commonhouse holds their Thirstday Beer Run
starting at 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Celebrate the grand opening weekend
of Tradesman Brewing's new location with eats from Roti Rolls starting at 5 p.m.
Paint
a masterpiece at Rusty Bull starting at 6:30 p.m.
Charles Towne Fermentory
hosts Beer With Friends starting at 2 p.m. — enjoy brews from a number of guest breweries, eats from 2Nixons, and music from Derek Cribb and Weigh Station.
Try the from home brew beer winner of the Chucktown Brewdown, Jake's Red IPA, on tap at Famulari's Chucktown Brewdown release party
starting at 5 p.m. They'll also be releasing their Apricot Habanero Blonde Ale.
Saturday
Funky Buddha Brewery, Quiet Kingz Headphone Events, and Carolina Ale House present Hops & Headphones
starting at 10 p.m.
It's time to pucker up, y'all. The Funk Collective
runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Revelry; taste more than 50 sour/wild beers from around the country and sate your hunger with fare from Tobo Sushi and Short Grain.
Help Keep Charleston Beautiful by picking up litter in the Charleston Brewery District
from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fat Pig Brewing, Johns Island's newest brewery
, hosts yoga starting at 10 a.m.
Sunday
Grand opening weekend at Tradesman
continues with food from First Name Basis; swing by between noon and 6 p.m.