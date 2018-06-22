Sip on N.C. and Texas brews in the Bower at Edmund's Oast next Thurs. June 28

A post shared by Salud Cerveceria (@saludcerveceria) on Jun 13, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

There are beaucoup breweries to visit in Charleston, but true beer nerds like to taste test the malty waters of other states, too. Next Thurs. June 28 starting at 5 p.m. head over to The Bower at Edmund’s Oast for sips from N.C. based breweries Salud! Cerveceria and Fonta Flora and Austin, Texas brewery Jester King (yeehaw).



Pay as you drink; beers being poured include a coconut vanilla IPA, Westside Connection IPA, Pina Con Limon and pineapple gose, and Galaxia IPA from Salud!; a beet farmhouse ale and strawberry wild ale from Fonta Flora; and a sour imperial stout and saison brewed with foraged mezquite beans from Jester King.





Once your cup runs dry, fill 'em up with Jayce McConnell’s speciality cocktail prepped for the evening.