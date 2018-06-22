Eat

Friday, June 22, 2018

Sip on N.C. and Texas brews in the Bower at Edmund's Oast next Thurs. June 28

Hoppin' over state lines

Posted by Christina Burnley on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 10:58 AM

There are beaucoup breweries to visit in Charleston, but true beer nerds like to taste test the malty waters of other states, too. Next Thurs. June 28 starting at 5 p.m. head over to The Bower at Edmund’s Oast for sips from N.C. based breweries Salud! Cerveceria and Fonta Flora and Austin, Texas brewery Jester King (yeehaw).


Pay as you drink; beers being poured include a coconut vanilla IPA, Westside Connection IPA, Pina Con Limon and pineapple gose, and Galaxia IPA from Salud!; a beet farmhouse ale and strawberry wild ale from Fonta Flora; and a sour imperial stout and saison brewed with foraged mezquite beans from Jester King. 


Once your cup runs dry, fill 'em up with Jayce McConnell’s speciality cocktail prepped for the evening. 


Edmund's Oast
Edmund's Oast
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 727-1145
Dinner & Weekend Brunch.
Modern American, Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map

Location

