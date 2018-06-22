It's a "fantastic" blueberry season: Where to get your fix around town

The sustainable McClellanville farm grows heritage rabbiteye blueberries, which are the "old-fashioned, classic Southeastern blueberries" says Ward. They arrive later than newer varieties, but their season runs well through August. Ward says her berries are "incredibly huge, full, and sweet" this year and that the rabbiteye, generally, "takes longer to ripen, which deepens the flavor, in my opinion." The farm is not a standard u-pick spot, but Ward says they do host u-pick events, usually on Sundays during the summer. The first public picking of the season is this Sun. June 24 starting at noon. "I'm very excited to have people out here enjoying the blueberries," says Ward. "I think they'll be dumbfounded by the beauty." Event Details Farm Day: First Public Picking @ Blue Pearl Farms 9760 Randall Rd. McClellanville, SC When: Sun., June 24, 12-6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Family + Kids Map

Can't wait 'til Sunday, or can't make it out to the farm? These area restaurants have turned Blue Pearl's berries into delectable dishes and drinks.



Cheri Ward of Blue Pearl Farms says this year's blueberry crop is "fantastic." Last year, Blue Pearl and other blueberry farms suffered from a warm spring and late freeze, explains Ward, "but it's like the trees took a year off and came back better than ever."EOBC uses Blue Pearl Farms berries and has a dessert on the regular menu that features fried shortcakes with berries and whipped cream. Advanced cicerone Brandon Plyler says to look out for the brewery's Coin Operated Belgian-style table beer to be brewed with blueberries, peaches, and lemon zest going on tap in the next few weeks.

Sugar Bakeshop

Stop by Sugar for a vanilla blueberry cupcake or a blueberry coffee cake with local berries from Blue Pearl Farms on Thursdays. They even have a local blueberry & Buttermilk marbleized creamsicle. Order a lattice top blueberry pie or vanilla cake with sugared blueberries — both perfect for a Fourth of July party.

Baker & The Farmer on Johns Island has a limited edition blueberry ice cream. Try it in shop or take a pint home. You can even build your own ice cream sandwich with blueberry ice cream between two white chocolate macadamia nut cookies — sounds pretty damn delicious. They are also serving up a tart with a chocolate shell, caramel and chocolate ganache, a mixed berry meringue and fresh blueberries sprinkled on top.

Wich Cream joined forces with Blue Pearl to create a blueberry ice cream sandwich. From their Insta, it looks like the blueberry ice cream is sandwiched between two sugar cookies. Find the treat at numerous spots around town like Caviar and Bananas, Mercantile and Mash, the Charleston Farmers Market, or the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market.