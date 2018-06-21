Dangerously hot: Six frozen drinks to sip right now

click to enlarge
-
Boncek file photo
-
Get to the Windjammer or one of these five other hot spots for frozen drinks.
Y'all, it's too hot outside. With a heat index creeping up and up, today is indeed the first day of summer — and the longest day of the year. There's only one way to get through the heat: cold, cold drinks, sipped ... like, right now. City Paper
staff put our heads together and came up with a list of our favorite ways to stay cold. See y'all at happy hour.
Game Changer
The game gets changed every single time we drink Home Team BBQ's Game Changer — served at each location in various sizes (just get the large, OK?) Made with two kinds of rum, OJ, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and a dash of nutmeg, these things go down smooth (too smooth). And while you're there — we have some CP'ers in the camp of Home Team's frozen Irish Coffee, made with Tullamore Dew, Vietnamese iced coffee, cocoa nibs, and smoked nibs.
Frozen Screwdriver
Taco Boy serves up plenty of margaritas (which we're totally here for) but our go-to drink at the taco spot is surprisingly the frozen screwdriver, made with freshly squeezed OJ and sold with the option to add a Grand Marnier floater for $2. Which you should obviously do.
Pier 101 Frozen Drinks
While our fave Pier 101 drink is the Kokomo (the bar's kickass signature drink, made with coconut spiced rum, amaretto, Godiva, and cream), the beach bar's frozen drink list is vast — and probably damned good on a day like today. The best part about Pier 101 is that you can grab that Key Lime Colada or Strawberry Daiquiri and walk the pier, enjoying the ocean breeze with drink in hand.
High Noon Grapefruit Frose
Uptown Social's rooftop bar just might get you a breeze in this town (maybe), but there's definitely shade. And there is most certainly a list of frozen beverages including the delightfully boozy High Noon Grapefruit Frose (for just $7). Here's the deal: Frose made with just rose is, well, meh. But frose made with vodka — that's delightful. Peep our recent review
to see what bites you'd like to enjoy alongside your drink(s).
Julius
There are few places as dark and cool as Bar Mash. Get out of the sun and enjoy something akin to a frozen boozy creamsicle, Bar Mash's Julius (inspired by the Phish song because of course), features Tuaca, Plantation 5 Year rum, Liquor 43, orange juice concentrate, citrus cordial, and heavy cream. Oh yeah, and it's garnished with pickled fresno peppers — alluding to the garb drummer Jon Fishman wears on stage.
Unicorn Stinger
Enjoying the day on IOP? You'll want to make your way to the Windjammer for the Unicorn Stinger
— a frozen double vodka Red Bull mixed up with passion fruit, orange, and pineapple. The best part, of course, is the rim, made with crushed up rainbow nerds rim. Yep, it's all fun and games.