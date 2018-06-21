Eat

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Dangerously hot: Six frozen drinks to sip right now

It's almost happy hour, Charleston

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge Get to the Windjammer or one of these five other hot spots for frozen drinks. - BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Boncek file photo
  • Get to the Windjammer or one of these five other hot spots for frozen drinks.
Y'all, it's too hot outside. With a heat index creeping up and up, today is indeed the first day of summer — and the longest day of the year. There's only one way to get through the heat: cold, cold drinks, sipped ... like, right now. City Paper staff put our heads together and came up with a list of our favorite ways to stay cold. See y'all at happy hour.

Game Changer

The game gets changed every single time we drink Home Team BBQ's Game Changer — served at each location in various sizes (just get the large, OK?) Made with two kinds of rum, OJ, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and a dash of nutmeg, these things go down smooth (too smooth). And while you're there — we have some CP'ers in the camp of Home Team's frozen Irish Coffee, made with Tullamore Dew, Vietnamese iced coffee, cocoa nibs, and smoked nibs. 
Location Details Home Team BBQ
126 Williman St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Barbecue, Bar and Music Venue
Map
Location Details Home Team BBQ
Home Team BBQ
2209 Middle St.
Sullivan's Island, SC
(843) 225-RIBS(7427)
Lunch and Dinner (daily)
Bar, Barbecue and Music Venue
Map
Location Details Home Team BBQ
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-7427
Lunch & Dinner
Barbecue, Bar and Music Venue
Map

Frozen Screwdriver

Taco Boy serves up plenty of margaritas (which we're totally here for) but our go-to drink at the taco spot is surprisingly the frozen screwdriver, made with freshly squeezed OJ and sold with the option to add a Grand Marnier floater for $2. Which you should obviously do. 
Location Details Taco Boy
Taco Boy
15 Center St.
Folly Beach, SC
(843) 588-9761
Lunch & Dinner
Mexican, Bar and Music Venue
Map
Location Details Taco Boy
Taco Boy
217 Huger St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 789-3333
Lunch, Dinner, & Sun. Brunch
Mexican
Map

Pier 101 Frozen Drinks

While our fave Pier 101 drink is the Kokomo (the bar's kickass signature drink, made with coconut spiced rum, amaretto, Godiva, and cream), the beach bar's frozen drink list is vast — and probably damned good on a day like today. The best part about Pier 101 is that you can grab that Key Lime Colada or Strawberry Daiquiri and walk the pier, enjoying the ocean breeze with drink in hand.
Location Details Pier 101
Pier 101
101 E. Arctic Ave.
Folly Beach, SC
(843) 633-0246
Seafood
Map

High Noon Grapefruit Frose

Uptown Social's rooftop bar just might get you a breeze in this town (maybe), but there's definitely shade. And there is most certainly a list of frozen beverages including the delightfully boozy High Noon Grapefruit Frose (for just $7). Here's the deal: Frose made with just rose is, well, meh. But frose made with vodka — that's delightful. Peep our recent review to see what bites you'd like to enjoy alongside your drink(s).
Location Details Uptown Social
Uptown Social
587 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843)793-1837
American, Sports Bar and Pizza
Map

Julius

There are few places as dark and cool as Bar Mash. Get out of the sun and enjoy something akin to a frozen boozy creamsicle, Bar Mash's Julius (inspired by the Phish song because of course), features Tuaca, Plantation 5 Year rum, Liquor 43, orange juice concentrate, citrus cordial, and heavy cream. Oh yeah, and it's garnished with pickled fresno peppers — alluding to the garb drummer Jon Fishman wears on stage.
Location Details Bar Mash
701 East Bay St.
Downtown
charleston, SC
(843) 793-2636
M-Sun, 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Bar
Map

Unicorn Stinger

Enjoying the day on IOP? You'll want to make your way to the Windjammer for the Unicorn Stinger — a frozen double vodka Red Bull mixed up with passion fruit, orange, and pineapple. The best part, of course, is the rim, made with crushed up rainbow nerds rim. Yep, it's all fun and games.
Location Details The Windjammer
The Windjammer
1008 Ocean Blvd.
Isle of Palms, SC
(843) 886-8596
Bar, Music Venue and Open Mic
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS