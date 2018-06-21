Thursday, June 21, 2018
Chubby Fish (finally) announces their grand opening — Fri. June 22
Thumbs way up
After P&C
broke down in great detail the lengthy timeline
of the Coming St. seafood restaurant yesterday, we figured an exact opening date was just around the corner. And we were right. We just got word that Chubby Fish is opening tomorrow Fri. June 22 starting at 5 p.m.
S.C. native restaurateur Geoff Shyatt and chef James London have created a menu of "thoughtfully prepared seafood." According to the press release, the menu features a raw bar, small plates, entrées, whole fish, butcher cuts, meats, and sides. Options will change daily based on the availability of seafood and produce. The hand-written menu will reflect the freshest catches of the day, sourced locally. The beverage menu will feature a carefully-curated wine list and a regional canned beer selection.
The opening hours operate Tues.-Thurs. from 5-10 p.m, and Fri. and Sat. 5-11 p.m. Lunch and brunch services are coming in the future.
