Charleston Gourmet Burgers featured in July issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine

click to enlarge
It's the longest day of the year, y'all. Fire up the grill and grab a copy of the newest issue of Better Homes & Gardens
magazine for a burger recipe brought to you by the Holy City's own meaty success story, Charleston Gourmet Burgers.
A little less than a year after launching their own
frozen cheeseburger line on QVC, Chevalo and Monique Wilsondebriano grace the pages of the July 2018 issue of BH&G
with a recipe for "Chevalo's Marinated Burgers."
As we wrote
last summer, the Wilsondebrianos started in 2013 as a small family operation — mom at the cash register, dad at the grill, and daughters doling out the napkins — at the Charleston Farmers Market. Since then they've developed those QVC burgers; a line of sauces sold at Wal Mart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Costco, Sam's Club, and Harris Teeter; and quite the fan base.
If you need to make this burger now, right this minute, nothing else will do, and you don't have the time money or energy (we hear ya) to get to the store for a hard copy magazine, we've got the recipe here. Don't say we never gave you anything, Charleston.
Directions
- In an extra-large bowl combine Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, dried parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Add ground beef. Using your hands, mix thoroughly until just combined. (Overworking the meat will make it tough.) Divide evenly into eight 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick patties. Arrange in a baking pan. Cover; chill 30 minutes to 24 hours to let meat marinate.
- Press center of each patty to form a dimple, which keeps the patties from bulging in the center. Grill on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until medium doneness (160 degrees F), turning once. Serve in toasted buns.
From the Test Kitchen
Chevalo and Monique's marinade recipe is a closely guarded secret, but this home version is pretty close. Try their original bottled marinade at www.charlestongourmetburger.com.
—Better Homes and Gardens