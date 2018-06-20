Eat

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Wednesday night, Tu is donating 50 percent of chicken sandwich proceeds to refugee group

"To do everything we can for a brighter more positive future"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 3:37 PM

Restaurant Tu knows that everyone loves chicken sandwiches, and that all (read: decent) human beings love children and respect the relationship between parents and their offspring.

Tonight, Tu is donating 50 percent of sales from each chicken sandwich sold to the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

The restaurant serves its 'Tu-fil-A' (get it?) with pickle-brined fried chicken slapped between two slices of sweet, but soft Japanese milk bread.

Can't make it to dinner? Follow the instructions Tu 'grammed: pick up your phone; dial (202) 224-3121; state your zip code; when connected simply say, "I live in __ and I support SB3036." Tu is open from 5-10 p.m. tonight.


Location Details
Tu
430 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Fusion + Eclectic
Map

Location

