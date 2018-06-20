Wednesday night, Tu is donating 50 percent of chicken sandwich proceeds to refugee group

Who doesn’t love chicken sandwiches ? Tonight as we serve delicious fried chicken sandwiches we can’t help but think the more important question is who doesn’t love & respect children and understand the importance of not fucking them up to make things worse for EVERYONE & to do everything we can for a brighter more positive future for EVERYONE. So we’re donating 50% of each chicken sandwich sold tonight to RAICES in an attempt to get things back on track and not let our country violate human rights laws. No matter what your politics we feel this is something EVERYONE should feel is important. Tell our government how you feel ! See you tonight ! Thanks to @lilmiquela for her handwriting skills

