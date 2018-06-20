Travel Channel host Andrew Zimmern sits down with chef Sean Brock for lunch at Martha Lou's

click to enlarge
Yesterday, a little birdie told us that a certain Travel Channel host would be at Martha Lou's for lunch today. We stopped by the establishment to say hey to Martha Lou Gadsden, and to see what Andrew Zimmern and Sean Brock, seated comfortably in the middle of the tiny restaurant, would order.
Gadsden said this is the not the first time Zimmern has eaten her heavenly soul food — as a matter of fact, Zimmern has Martha Lou's named in his 2014 "Holy City, Where to Eat" list
. And in 2011, we wrote
about Zimmern visiting Charleston as part of his Bizarre Foods
series. He apparently "tried a little bit of everything" at Martha Lou's and told writer Paul Bowers, "Our show is about discovering culture through food and I think the food culture in South Carolina is one of the most unique places in America to see something that's untrampled."
click to enlarge
-
Mary Scott Hardaway
-
Zimmern in front of Callie's this morning.
Gadsden says that Zimmern's team reached out to her "about two weeks ago" to let her know they'd like to stop by. We also spotted Zimmern in front of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit this morning, so he's clearly making his rounds. We can't say for certain, but we're thinking he's shooting season two of Zimmern List
— season one is airing now.
In that show, Zimmern "reveals his personal list of favorite foods, places and experiences that should be on everyone's travel itinerary. He navigates each city like a local and gives his spin on amazing eateries, including what to order and where to find it."
We're not sure if any Jane, Dick, or Harry could dine mid-week with Sean Brock, but other than the cameras and famous company, Zimmern looked totally at ease in Martha Lou's. We didn't catch his order, but we did hear him tell the server, "Believe me when I say there is no place I'd rather be right now." Follow Charleston City Paper
