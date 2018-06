Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails partners up with Dorchester Paws to host a special Mimosas & Mutts Brunch this Sat. June 23.Stop by any time between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to enjoy delicious food while hanging out with your best pups and pals. There will be live music by High Five Duo, an all-cash Mimosa Bar, and homemade dog treats available for purchase.Best of all, a portion of all proceeds will benefit Dorchester Paws, an organization whose mission is dedicated to improving the lives of creatures in Dorchester County. Once you’re done chowing down on brunch, make sure to check out the animals Dorchester Paws will have onsite for adoption.For those looking for some more shopping, you’re in luck. The West Ashley eatery will also feature a variety of vendors including: Cluaran Design, Lularoe, Pursenalities Boutique, Forever Living Products, and more.Bring your furry friend, or leave with one of your own.