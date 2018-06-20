Get 95 cent burgers at HōM tonight from 4-7 p.m.

click to enlarge Provided

It may be hot outside but that thermometer hitting 95 degrees isn't all bad. To celebrate HōM is serving 95 cent burgers from 4-7 p.m. HōM owner Pete Smith says, “The Charleston summer heat rarely receives a warm welcome, but burgers are a summer tradition. We want everyone to enjoy a classic burger and celebrate the first day of summer weather.”The burgers are available while supplies last.