Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Get 95 cent burgers at HōM tonight from 4-7 p.m.

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 2:43 PM

It may be hot outside but that thermometer hitting 95 degrees isn't all bad. To celebrate HōM is serving 95 cent burgers from 4-7 p.m. HōM owner Pete Smith says, “The Charleston summer heat rarely receives a warm welcome, but burgers are a summer tradition. We want everyone to enjoy a classic burger and celebrate the first day of summer weather.”

The burgers are available while supplies last.

